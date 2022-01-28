Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $160,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE:HUN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.