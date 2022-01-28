Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.96

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 6675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $950.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,468,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 76,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

