Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 11.3% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) traded up 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.70. 1,541,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,563,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a current ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.11.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

