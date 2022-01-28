Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.54.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at C$32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.11. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.58%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.