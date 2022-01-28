Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $16,089.70 and $45.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.