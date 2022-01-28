Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.84. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 5,134 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

