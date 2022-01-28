Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.32

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $2,792.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,169.97 or 0.99979753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051056 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

