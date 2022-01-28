IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $208.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

