iExec RLC Hits Market Cap of $146.19 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00004823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $146.19 million and $9.70 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

