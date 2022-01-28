IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

IMI stock remained flat at $$44.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. IMI has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

