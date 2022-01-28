Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.19. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

IMPUY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

