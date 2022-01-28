Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.00

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 121315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $519.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

