INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,147 shares of company stock worth $8,467,217. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

INDT opened at $75.55 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

