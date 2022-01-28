Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

