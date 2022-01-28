Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.