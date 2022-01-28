Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000.

NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $31.67.

