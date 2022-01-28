InsaneCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $125,789.16 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $125,789.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00250037 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000812 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000196 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.