Insider Buying: NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Senior Officer Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) Senior Officer Luc Veilleux acquired 3,000 shares of NanoXplore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,397,200.

Shares of GRA opened at C$5.10 on Friday. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.