Insider Buying: NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Acquires 10,900 Shares of Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$10,082.50 ($7,201.79).

The company has a current ratio of 99.67, a quick ratio of 99.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

