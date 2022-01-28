Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Insider Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEOG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 483,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,558. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 93.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after buying an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 101.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 118.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after buying an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 103.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 1,754,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.