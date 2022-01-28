Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Buys £650 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £650 ($876.96).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andrew Coombs bought 37,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($65,893.15).

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($91,068.54).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,343,227.20).

LON:SRE opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 88.70 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 142 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.