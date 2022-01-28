Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HAL opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 42.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,144 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 141.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 476,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.