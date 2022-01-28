Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells 1,518 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phil Skolnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $11,738.65.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

