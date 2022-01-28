Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.19 Million

Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce $78.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.17 million to $78.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $46.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $233.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.17 million to $233.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.09 million, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $350.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.16. 251,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.20. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.