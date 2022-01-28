Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $195.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.20.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

