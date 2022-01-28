Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $225.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average is $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

