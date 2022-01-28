Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 273.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after buying an additional 246,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVDA opened at $219.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

