Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at $4,516,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

