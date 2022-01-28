Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $62,145,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

