Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.