Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $89.66 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.