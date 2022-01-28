Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

