InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.85) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,260 ($70.97).

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,669 ($62.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a PE ratio of -5,938.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,753.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,770.05. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,568 ($75.12).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

