Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,885 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($30.49) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ICP opened at GBX 1,863.50 ($25.14) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,665 ($22.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($33.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,156.46.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Rosemary Leith bought 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($31.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,704 ($6,346.47). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.79), for a total value of £55,752 ($75,218.56). Insiders have bought 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,287 in the last 90 days.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

