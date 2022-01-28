International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) Trading 5% Higher

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.