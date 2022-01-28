International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.39 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in International Paper by 28.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

