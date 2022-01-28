Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 173,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 123,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 66,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,440. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

