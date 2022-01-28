Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $99.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $94.18 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.