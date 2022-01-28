Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGM opened at $12.50 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

