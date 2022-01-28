Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 5,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,928. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

