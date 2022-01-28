Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Investors Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

ISBC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

