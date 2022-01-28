IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $142.58 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $141.62 and a 12 month high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

