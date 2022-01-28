iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,430,237 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

