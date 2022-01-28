iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

