iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

