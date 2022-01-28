iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 504.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $113.83 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.