iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,322 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $143,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,268,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $191.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.60 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

