iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 320,981 shares.The stock last traded at $154.71 and had previously closed at $150.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

