iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $61,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $446.47 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $375.06 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.98.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

