iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $430.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

